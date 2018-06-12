Be willing to work with ex-BN partners in Sarawak, Khairy tells Umno

The Rembau MP also urged his fellow Umno members and remaining BN parties to not get angry over the decision by the four Sarawak parties. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — A revamped Umno should be willing to work with four of its former Sarawak allies despite them leaving Barisan Nasional (BN), Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

The Umno Youth chief said the parties abandoning BN would, nevertheless, have a huge impact on his party, but this did not rule out a possible collaboration in the future.

“I hope that our discussion to revamp Umno will be based on a new Malaysian political scenario where we are ready to cooperate with partners in Sarawak even if they do not formally return to BN someday,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

The Rembau MP also urged his fellow Umno members and remaining BN parties to accept this fact and not get angry over the decision by the four Sarawak parties.

“Today marks the start of a new political relationship between the Peninsular and Sarawak, and it has to be based on the understanding of Malaysia Agreement 1963, which we must all respect, especially those in Sarawak and Sabah,” he wrote.

Earlier, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg announced that Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) were leaving BN to form Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Abang Johari said GPS will cooperate and collaborate with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government on national interest and on the state’s rights and interests based on the Federal Constitution and the Federation of Malaysia agreement.

The four Sarawak parties won 19 of 31 parliamentary seats in the May 9 general election.