Iran tells N.Korea Trump could cancel deal before getting home

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 12 — Iran warned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un not to trust US President Donald Trump who, it said, could cancel their denuclearisation agreement within hours.

“We don’t know what type of person the North Korean leader is negotiating with. It is not clear that he would not cancel the agreement before returning back home,” Iran’s government spokesman, Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, was quoted as saying by IRNA new agency.

Trump pulled the US out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last month, calling it deeply flawed and re-imposing unilateral sanctions. — Reuters