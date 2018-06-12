Trump says Kim will move immediately on denuclearisation, reports Fox News

US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 12 — US President Donald Trump said today he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will move immediately on steps toward denuclearisation and that the process is moving rapidly, according to an interview with Fox News.

“I just think that we are now going to start the process of denuclearisation of North Korea. I believe that he’s going back and will start it virtually immediately,” Trump said in excerpts of the interview broadcast on Fox after the US-North Korea summit in Singapore. “And he’s already indicated that.”

“It’s a process and it’s really moving rapidly. — Reuters