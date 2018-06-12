ESSZone curfew extended until June 28

Sabah police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din made the announcement today. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 12 — The curfew in the waters of seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ended at 6 pm today has been extended to June 28, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said.

He said with the extension, those living in these areas were required to stay indoors and were not allowed to enter the waters between 6pm to 6am during the period.

The districts are Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

He said the curfew was being continued to ensure that the waters were not intruded by terrorists who threatened the security of international researchers conducting research in the area and foreign tourists visiting resort islands. — Bernama