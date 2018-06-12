Nicki Minaj announces tour with Future, track with Lil Wayne

'Rich Sex,' Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Wayne. — Handout via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — In one fell swoop, Nicki Minaj has revealed a new track featuring Lil Wayne, announced another highly anticipated single will soon follow, and revealed the dates of an international co-headlining tour with Future.

Minaj has just released the track Rich Sex featuring Lil Wayne off her hotly awaited fourth album, Queen, which is due out August 10.

The rapper also revealed that the album’s second single, Bed, featuring Ariana Grande, will be out on Thursday.

Finally, Nicki Minaj and Future have together announced their co-headlining “NICKIHNDRXX” tour, which kicks off September 21 and will visit 50 cities in North America and Europe, including stops in Toronto, New York, Munich, Paris and London.

Tickets for the North American shows will go on sale on Friday, June 15 at 10am local time. Details and the full list of tour dates can be found here. — AFP-Relaxnews