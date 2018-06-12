Home minister: No major police leadership reshuffle next month

Muhyiddin said he has been inundated with calls and inquiries from numerous parties since news reports of the supposed reshuffle first appeared. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today denied there will be a reshuffle of top police officers next month.

He was responding to news reports of the supposed reshuffle, adding that he has since been inundated with calls and inquiries from many parties.

“There will be no major reshuffle involving the top police leadership next month, as reported by the mass media,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.

However, he added that in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s policy of prioritising a more efficient administration, he would be examining if a police reshuffle is needed, and if so, it would be proposed to the prime minister.

“I guarantee that the PH government will ensure all ministries, agencies, and departments will function with integrity, transparency and responsibility,” Muhyiddin said.

Singapore’s Straits Times (ST) reported that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun would be sacked and three elite units within the force would be abolished as they are “graft-ridden”.

However, the Malaysian Digest reported police corporate communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad as saying that Fuzi is “working as usual”.