Muhyiddin envisions a better Malaysia with new Sarawak allies

In a statement issued today, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president said it would now be easier for federal policies to be implemented in Sarawak. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — With four Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) components now aligned to Pakatan Harapan (PH), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin foresees a better understanding between the state and Putrajaya.

In a statement issued today, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president said it would now be easier for federal policies to be implemented in Sarawak.

“I welcome GPS to collaborate with the federal government to uphold national interests and state rights in accordance with the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement,” he said referring to the four parties’ formation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I believe, in the spirit of New Malaysia, all four parties will shape the path towards a better Malaysia,” he added.

Earlier, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg announced that Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) were leaving BN to form Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Abang Johari said GPS will cooperate and collaborate with the PH federal government on national interest and the state’s rights and interests based on the Federal Constitution and the Federation of Malaysia agreement.

The four Sarawak parties won 19 of 31 parliamentary seats in the May 9 general election.