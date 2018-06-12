I’ll see you in court over election petition, MCA deputy tells DAP’s Liew

On May 9, Liew garnered 16,773 votes to Wee’s 17,076 votes. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today he is aware Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong has filed an election petition to challenge the Ayer Hitam parliamentary constituency’s GE14 result, and will defend his win in court.

“I respect Chin Tong’s right to challenge the election result and I will defend in court, in accordance with the legal process.

“I hope the legal suit will prove my innocence yet again. As for Chin Tong’s actual basis for the legal challenge, my lawyer and I can only respond with more details after we have received the documents concerned,” the Ayer Hitam MP said in a Facebook post.

He pointed out that Liew had called him up on May 9 to concede defeat and congratulate him.

“I told him then that I could not make myself happy as many of my comrades in BN and MCA had lost,” Wee added.

During the recent GE14, Liew lost by a razor-thin majority of 303 votes to Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Wee.

Liew garnered 16,773 votes to Wee’s 17,076 votes. At the same time, PAS’s Mardi Marwan obtained 4,975 votes in the three-cornered contest for the heated central Johor seat.

Liew recently posted on his Facebook page that he has uncovered evidence of bribery and intimidation during the election and urged those with relevant information to come forward.

In the historic May 9 general election, PH came to power at the federal level and eight states, including Johor.

BN, led by its lynchpin party Umno, which had run the country for over 60 years, only managed to retain three states.