Malaysia Airlines to serve royal menu for Raya

Malaysia Airlines will serve a special Perlis royal menu onboard selected flights from June 15 until 17 In conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration. ― Picture courtesy of Boeing

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Malaysia Airlines will serve a special Perlis royal menu onboard selected flights from June 15 until 17 In conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

In a statement today, the carrier said the menu by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and his consort Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil was part of the airline’s Best of Malaysia initiative where the airline introduced authentic and traditional Malaysian meals in-flight and on-ground.

“The Kurma Daging Perlis will be served to passengers flying First and Business Class on MH2 and MH4 from Kuala Lumpur to London, as well as, Business Class on MH150 from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah, and MH112 and MH196 from Kuala Lumpur to Dhaka.

“Business Class passengers flying from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah, Sarawak and Asean destinations will also get to enjoy the dish,” it said.

Malaysia Airlines said the recipe was a favourite at Istana Arau, the official residence of the Perlis royal family.

Passengers flying Economy Class on the above routes can also savour the Kurma Ayam Perlis, which features the same recipe but with chicken instead of beef. Both dishes are available on the first three days of Aidilfitri.

“Ahead of the Hari Raya holidays, Malaysia Airlines would like to advise passengers to arrive early at KLIA.

“Those travelling this Hari Raya are encouraged to arrive three hours early prior to the scheduled time of departure to avoid congestion.

“Passengers may also check-in 48 hours prior to their flight via Web check-in at www.malaysiaairlines.com or MHmobile,” it added. — Bernama