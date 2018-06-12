Evidence on misappropriation of RM300m belonging to HRDF submitted to MACC

SG Education Group CEO Datuk Sri Ganes speaks to media at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 12, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Evidence linked to the misappropriation of the RM300 million fund belonging to Tabung Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Bhd (HRDF) has been submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here today.

SG Education Group chief executive officer Datuk Sri Ganes said he submitted the evidence to facilitate investigation by MACC on the matter,

Investigation has to be conducted to identify the parties involved although a senior management member and a member of the company’s board of directors resigned recently, he told the media after submitting the evidence at the MACC headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, a former HRDF board member, R. Thiagaraja, who was at the media conference, denied involvement in the misappropriation of the fund and welcomed MACC to investigate the matter.

Last June 1, Bagan assemblyman M. Satees and Seberang Prai Municipal Council member David Marshal lodged a report on the misappropriation of RM300 million belonging to HRDF.

HRDF is an agency under the Human Resources Ministry (HRM), which manages training fund for human resource development. — Bernama