AGC says has received MACC’s investigation papers on 1MDB, signed MLA requests

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced today that it has received the investigation papers relating to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

It said it would now require some time to review the papers.

“In order to effectively discharge our duties, I have appointed a team to study the papers with a view to possibly instituting criminal prosecution,” Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas said in a statement.

Another team was also tasked with studying the papers with civil proceedings in mind, he added.

“Members of both teams are experienced deputy public prosecutors and senior federal counsels who will report directly to me,” he said.

Thomas also said he has signed Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) requests from Switzerland, the United States, France and Switzerland.

Last week, newly appointed AG Thomas had outlined three main priorities set ahead of him, the first being investigations surrounding 1MDB.

MACC is currently seeking several persons to help with the investigations, including millionaire Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low.