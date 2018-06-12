Keanu Reeves finds himself in danger over diamonds in ‘Siberia’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘Siberia’ that stars Keanu Reeves.

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — Saban Films has released a new trailer for upcoming crime thriller Siberia that stars Keanu Reeves.

Reeves stars as an American diamond merchant Lucas who heads to Siberia after a diamond deal fails and his partner goes missing. Things get even more complicated when he falls for a Russian cafe owner.

The film also stars Pasha Lychnikoff, Ana Ularu, Aleks Paunovic, Veronica Ferres and Molly Ringwald.

The synopsis of the film reads: “An American diamond merchant named Lucas (Reeves) travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin. As the deal begins to collapse, he falls into an obsessive relationship with a Russian cafe owner in a small Siberian town. As their passion builds, so does the treacherous world of the diamond trade from which he is unable to extricate himself. Both collide as the American man desperately looks for escape in a world with no exit.”

Siberia is set for release on July 13. Watch all the action below: