More luxury goods seized from Najib’s ‘safe house’, report claims

Uniformed and plainclothes police officers are pictured at a ‘safe house’ believed to have been used by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in Presint 10, Putrajaya June 11, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Police have seized more jewellery, branded shoes and designer handbags during their raid on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s so-called “safe house” in Putrajaya yesterday.

The Star reported a source as saying the items, seized at the house in Presint 10, were similar to those seized from Najib’s other residences, but were “slightly outdated”.

Described as a safe house, the property was used like a storage unit for the items. The police are still underway in calculating the estimated value of the luxury goods from the raid.

The house, located about 200 metres from Seri Perdana, is believed to be connected to the 1MDB investigations.

The raid, which began at around 1pm yesterday, also saw officers from the Federal Criminal Investigation Department’s Anti-Money Laundering division searching for documents related to the misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

When contacted, division chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Khalil Azlan Chik confirmed the raids were tied to 1MDB, but declined to say if other raids would be carried out.

During the two-hour raid, several boxes could be seen being transferred from the house into a white van. The team departed at around 3.10pm, leaving behind five police officers to guard the premises.

It is understood the Prime Minister’s Department’s Property Management division owns the house. Another house in Presint 11 was also searched by the police team.