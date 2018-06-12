Jamal claims allegations against him untrue, part of revenge plot (VIDEO)

Jamal absconded on May 25 from the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos has appeared in a new video, this time dismissing the allegations against him so far as untrue.

In a three-minute-long video shared on WhatsApp, Jamal said that he was in good health and that everything that had been brought up about him in recent days was a means for certain parties to exact revenge against him.

“I would like to say that whatever happened to me was actually created by “them” to embarrass me as they seek revenge,” said Jamal.

“I had, in the past, issued heated statements that may have caused them to be upset with me, but that was what I had to do as a leader, even if I lead only at a divisional level.”

Jamal, however, did not clarify who he was referring to in the video, or the specific allegations in question.

He also added that he wanted to continue to serve in Umno, and that he is confident that the “made-up stories” about him will be “solved” soon.

“The most important message I want to convey today is that Umno is steadfast in its commitment to democracy, and I hope that as we progress democratically, we will not be divided,” said Jamal who previously absconded to Indonesia last month.

“The problems I face will not endure for long. I am confident that in the future, these “cases” will be solved.”

Jamal absconded on May 25 from the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital where he was admitted.

Following the incident, the Malaysian police issued an arrest warrant for him, and later, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the Red Shirts leader had likely fled to Indonesia through a rat route.

Despite this, Jamal submitted his name to contest for the position as Umno Youth chief last week.