Man nabbed after snapping selfies in daughter-in-law’s underwear

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 12 — Police arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly wore his daughter-in-law’s underwear and took selfies in sexually lewd positions at his family home in Gelang Patah here yesterday.

It was learnt that the man stored the obscene photos on his mobile phone.

A police team from the Iskandar Puteri district police’s sexual crimes unit arrested the self-employed man at a house in Taman Nusantara, Gelang Patah at 12.30am.

They also seized a Samsung mobile phone, which was believed to contain the obscene images.

Police had acted on a report made the day before, after the suspect’s 33-year-old daughter-in-law came across the photos while scrolling through the picture gallery on his mobile phone at their family home.

A police source, familiar with the case, said the complainant was shocked to find that her father-in-law had put on her underwear and taken selfies in several lewd positions.

“The complainant, who is from Indonesia and married to the suspect’s son, also found the obscene images worrisome as she is always alone as a housewife in the family home,” said the source to Malay Mail today.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had also been sexually harassing his daughter-in-law by asking inappropriate questions.

Another police source said the suspect, who is originally from Teluk Intan in Perak, will be remanded to facilitate investigations.

“Investigators will look for elements of nudity in the images. However, even if there is no nudity found, police can still charge the suspect if the images are shown to be depraved and the act is depicted to be sexually obscene in nature.

“Police have initially classified the case under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting the modesty of a person,” said the source.