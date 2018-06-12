Hawker demands justice for son who was assaulted for running red light

Wong Kar Seng shows his spectacles that were damaged in the incident. With him are his parents Mok Yek Yoong (right), Wong Thiem Ming and Perak DAP Public Services and Complaints Bureau chief Steven Chaw. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

IPOH, June 12 — A hawker is seeking justice for his 23-year-old son after he was allegedly slapped and punched by police on Sunday for failing to stop at a red light.

Wong Thiem Ming said his son called him at about 4.30am and said that he was being taken to Chemor police station for running the light.

“When I arrived at the station, I asked one of the personnel what did my son do to warrant the harsh treatment. The sergeant in charge told me my son was roughed up for failing to stop at a traffic light. The policeman who arrested my son then challenged me to lodge a report against him,” he claimed.

Speaking at a media conference called by Perak DAP Public Services and Complaints Bureau chief Steven Chaw here today, Wong said police cannot abuse their power.

Wong’s son Kar Seng, who was also present at the conference, admitted he did not stop at the light during the 3.30am incident at Sungai Siput town.

“I ran the red light at Chemor as I thought it was the wee hours of the morning and there was no traffic on the road at the time. After running the light, I saw an MPV with its diode lights switched on tailing me. I tried to shake them off by speeding up but they continued to pursue me.

“I eventually stopped my car at Sungai Siput and one of the policemen opened my door before landing a punch on my face. I was punched and slapped several times again after he pulled me out of the car, dislodging my spectacles from my face,” he said.

Wong Kar Seng suffered bruises on his face after he was allegedly punched and slapped by police on Sunday for failing to stop at a red light. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

Kar Seng added that, at that time, another MPV pulled up and one of the policemen alighted from the car and showed his pistol.

“I feared for my life when I saw the policeman with his weapon,” he said, adding that he was taken to Chemor police station where he was met by his father.

Kar Seng said he was eventually released from the station after being booked for running the red light.

“This is my first experience of getting chased by police and my intuition was to run for it but that does not give them the right to rough me up.”

Chaw, meanwhile, questioned police for the excessive force used against Kar Seng.

“He was alone in his car with no weapons. Surely police need not use so much force on him.”

When contacted, district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby confirmed a report had been lodged.

“The case is being investigated by Sungai Siput police as the alleged incident was said to have occurred there,” he said.