Pakatan govt should draw lessons from shortcomings of home-grown cars — Nicole Wong

JUNE 12 — The proposal to have another national car brand is difficult to stomach as the PH government’s purported intention to revitalise the economy needs to be questioned. There is no necessity for Malaysia to add another national car brand. This proposal is inappropriate.

Before introducing a new brand in a free and competitive market, any product must first have its own competitive advantage and selling points. In addition to national car which already have their own brands in Malaysia, the automobile market also has many various car brands for consumers to select from. Consumers are also free to choose their own affordable car based on the own economic capacities. Coupled with a small population and in the absence of outstanding selling points, national cars may have difficulty competing with foreign car brands. As for international car markets, it will be difficult to compete with other renowned brands due to numerous factors, and this will leave the proposed new national car at a disadvantage.

The Proton Group (formerly known as Proton), founded in 1993, may have purchased locally-made cars at that time based on the attitude to support domestic products. However, in today’s society, consumers may not necessarily support domestic products if the quality is lacking. Based on economic capabilities, the PH government should not execute this proposal merely for the sake of carrying it out. Instead, it should take the initiative to boost the economy first and propel Malaysia to realise our goal of becoming a fully developed country as soon as possible.

In opening a new national car brand, the mastery of automotive technology is a key factor, because this will determine the success or failure of the car brand. Whether Malaysia has enough automotive technology know-hows, or must continue to incorporate foreign technologies, etc, these are also factors that should be considered. More importantly, the government should consider the issue of demand for a third national car and if it is rationale to implement this policy or not. The PH government should draw lessons from this and from the previous national car policy to avoid risky decisions or ability to pay the expenses required for this new mega project.

Given the current city planning, Kuala Lumpur and other major cities in other states are often affected by traffic jams. Therefore, if we introduce a new national car, this may aggravate the traffic situation, or even worse, we may not be able to sight the new national car brand at all. The PH government is required to pay heed and respond to public opinion, directly dispel this idea, and on the contrary, concentrate on constructing a comprehensive public transportation system that enables connectivity to the urban city centres from residential suburbs, bridging urban, semi-urban and rural divides.

* Nicole Wong Siaw Ting is MCA Youth Vice Chairman.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.