Police hunting down steering lock-wielding woman in viral video

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Police are tracking down a woman who was captured on video assaulting several individuals with a steering lock during a tyre-clamping enforcement operation in Kepong last week, said Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner R. Munusamy today.

He said a 31-year-old victim lodged a report over the attack by the suspect after her car tyres were clamped for parking illegally along Jalan Metro Perdana Barat at around 2.30pm.

“The suspect had verbally and physically confronted the victim’s colleague for clamping her car before attacking the victim with the device by hitting him.

“The brawl between the suspect and victim was only broken up after the victim’s colleague intervened,” he said today.

Munusamy said investigations showed the victim was not a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) personnel but a staff of a private company contracted by DBKL to perform tyre-clamping duties in the area.

He said the victim lodged a police report on June 5, after his employer advised him to do so, even though he was not injured in the incident.

“The victim also did not undergo medical treatment because he did not sustain any injuries even though he was struck on his right thigh and arm,” he said.

In the 1:49-minute video being circulated online, the suspect can be seen gesturing towards several personnel to unlock her clamped vehicle without paying a fine.

After the personnel explained that she needed to pay the RM80 fine before they could unlock the clamp, the woman turned aggressive and took a steering lock from her vehicle.

She then proceeded to threaten the officers.

The footage then ended abruptly after the suspect assaulted the victim.