Extreme’s KL concert was much ‘More Than Words’ could say

(From left) Cherone, Badger, Bettencourt's first show in Malaysia was one to remember. — Picture by IMC Live Group Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, June 12 — At some point in your life, you’re probably heard that 1991 hit More Than Words.

Decades later, the band behind the song — Extreme — came to perform at KL Live and fans were treated to a carbon-copy of that famous number from its second album Extreme 2: Pornograffitti.

The four-piece band was down to two for their most famous song with Garry Cherone on vocals while Nuno Bettencourt’s acoustic guitar and backup vocals echoed around the venue for a good five minutes.

Bettencourt and Cherone teased fans by playing the opening riff of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven but the departure of drummer Kevin Figueiredo and bassist Pat Badger from the stage for a short while was a giveaway of what song was up next.

“That’s not it, that’s not it. I wish we wrote that one too,” Bettencourt told the crowd.

“Well I guess you guys are going to have to get stuck with this one,” he teased before playing the intro of More Than Words.

The crowd burst to life, singing along to every word and humming to every beat.

Who wouldn’t? A song played countless times by radio stations worldwide, No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and definitely the soundtrack of those lovesick teenage years.

More Than Words was probably the reason why most people came for the concert but if you love the glam-rock era of the 80s and 90s, their performance hit the spot for sure.

Cherone was energetic all night long, running around on stage and interacting with the crowd. — Picture by IMC Live Group Malaysia

The stage was set up like one of those shows remembered by every rock fan — possibly something similar to Nirvana’s “live” show at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago in 1989 or Guns N Roses’ famous 1988 performance at The Ritz in New York.

Cherone’s stamina and vocal prowess was impressive and his interaction with the crowd was good.

Bettencourt was his usual self — ripping venues apart with his guitar skills while Figueiredo and Badger paired well with every beat.

The concert started off with another famous number It’s a Monster along with top numbers Rest In Peace, Hole Hearted, Cupid’s Dead, Play With Me, Midnight Express and Take Us Alive.

The Boston hard-rock band ended the night with a cover of Queen’s We Are The Champions and well, they were the “champions” of the fans on Sunday night.

It has been a long time coming for the fans who knew more than just the lyrics to More Than Words.

Bettencourt built a very strong relationship with the Malaysian faithful and it was obvious he was a bit sad that the night had to end.

“Thank you Kuala Lumpur, you were truly amazing your energy was explosive.

“First but definitely not the last. Thank you for coming after all these years of us never coming here...” Bettencourt posted on his Instagram account.