Gobind extends Aidilfitri greetings

People walk past Hari Raya decorations at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur June 9, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today extended Aidilfitri greetings to all Muslims in the country, and expressed the hope that they would celebrate the occasion in the spirit of happiness, moderation and belonging.

He said the festivity of the celebration was most felt with the presence of the social media to help share the various activities and the mood of the occasion, and added that the ministry would strive to ensure improved broadband Internet access.

“My beloved Malaysians, I, Gobind Singh Deo, and my family take this opportunity to extend Aidilfitri greetings to all staff of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry as well as all Muslims.

“I also hope that this festival is celebrated with family, friends and relatives in the spirit of happiness, moderation and belonging,” he said in his special Aidilfitri message published on the Facebook account of the Department of Information today.

Gobind Singh advised people who would be returning to their hometowns and villages to exercise caution while driving and always give preference to their safety and that of their families and others.

“Arrive at your destinations safely,” he said and shared the message on his own Facebook and Twitter accounts as well. — Bernama