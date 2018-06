Tabung Harapan was launched on May 30. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Tabung Harapan Malaysia has collected RM61,315,561.55 as of 3pm today.

The figures were posted on the Finance Ministry website.

The fund was launched on May 30 to give an outlet to patriotic Malaysians who wished to help Malaysia reduce its RM1 trillion national debt.