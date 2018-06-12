Trump says Kim makes ‘unwavering commitment’ to denuclearise

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. — Reuter pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — US President Donald Trump said today North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had made an “unwavering commitment” to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula but sanctions against North Korea would remain in effect.

Trump, speaking after his historic summit meeting with Kim in Singapore, said both leaders were “prepared to start a new history and write a new chapter between our nations”.

“He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” Trump told a news conference.

Trump said Kim had “an opportunity like no other”, and that Kim had said a North Korean missile testing site “is going to be destroyed very soon”.

Trump also said he would be “stopping the war games”, apparently referring to unspecified military exercises.

Trump also said he and Kim had discussed human rights briefly. — Reuters