DS Automobiles building X E-Tense concept car

PARIS, June 12 — Back in April, DS Automobiles shared a video revealing the X E-Tense, its virtual vision of the car of 2035.

DS CEO Yves Bonnefont has now announced that the project will give rise to a concept car, which will probably be unveiled in a global premiere at the Paris Motor Show, October 4-14, 2018.

The intriguing, autonomous and powerful DS X E-Tense is set to be built and will soon be unveiled to the public. With its asymmetrical shape, this resolutely futuristic car represents the DS take on the luxury car of 2035.

According to DS Automobiles, the car combines advanced technology with stylish French design, with its cocoon-like cockpit and seat which adapts to the driver’s physical build.

This asymmetric vehicle can carry up to three people and promises a refined onboard experience, with features including an interior fragrance diffuser.

The cockpit features a striking number of displays, not to mention a holographic personal assistant called IRIS, capable of controlling the main functions of the vehicle while also being connected to the outside world.

Offering peak power of 400kW (approx. 540hp) on the road, this all-electric car can up the power to 1,000kW (1,360hp) on the track. Yves Bonnefont promises “it will be breathtaking.”

The premium car-maker recently announced plans to go electric by 2025, with only hybrid or all-electric vehicles.

A first key step to achieving that goal will be the unveiling of the first fully electric DS at this year’s Paris Motor Show, possibly alongside the firm’s DS X E-Tense concept.

— AFP-Relaxnews