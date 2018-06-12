Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today, weighed down by selling activities in heavyweights.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,770.29, down 5.51 points, after opening 0.95 of-a-point easier at 1,774.85 against yesterday’s close of 1,775.8.

Losers outpaced gainers 558 to 261 while 340 counters were unchanged, 738 untraded and 18 others were suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.66 billion shares worth RM1.40 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Hap Seng Consolidated rose eight sen to RM9.73, Maybank declined 12 sen to RM9.64, TNB lost 18 sen to RM14.38, Petronas Chemicals shed six sen to RM8.32, CIMB declined five sen to RM6.16 and Genting Bhd eased 13 sen to RM8.67.

Among actives, Sapura Energy gained three sen to 66.5 sen, MYEG and Frontken added two sen each to 96 sen and 46.5 sen, respectively, Barakah Offshore Petroleum was flat at 19 sen and Perisai Petroleum inched down half a sen to five sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 51.17 points to 12,411.71, the FBMT100 Index slipped 50.58 points to 12,208.97 while the FBM Emas Syariah Index discounted 52.81 points to 12,450.12.

The FBM 70 reduced 104.5 points to 14,832.3 and the FBM Ace was 49.5 points easier at 5,268.6.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index edged down 0.57 of-a-point to 3,193.33, the Finance Index slid 62.54 points to 17,693.62 and the Plantation Index went down 7.34 points to 7,730.86. — Bernama