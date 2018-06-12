See Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong in first trailer for ‘First Man’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Damien Chazelle’s ‘First Man’ that stars Ryan Gosling.

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s historical drama First Man that stars Ryan Gosling.

A biopic on Neil Armstrong, Gosling as the famed astronaut and the film tells the story of Nasa’s attempt to land a man on the moon between the years of 1961 to 1969.

The film also stars Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Ciaran Hinds, Ethan Embry and Corey Stoll.

The synopsis of the film reads: “On the heels of their six-time Academy Award-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar-winning director Chazelle and star Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures’ First Man, the riveting story of Nasa’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost — on Armstrong and on the nation — of one of the most dangerous missions in history.”

First Man is set for release on October 12. Watch the trailer below: