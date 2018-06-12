Real estate developer, cabbies contribute more than RM2m to Tabung Harapan

(From left) Seri Pajam Development executive chairman, Datuk Ten Ah Man, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, M. Manogaran and Seri Pajam Development COO Thomas Ten pose for pictures as the Transport Ministry in Putrajaya June 12, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Real estate company Seri Pajam Development Sdn Bhd and Cameron Highlands Taxi Drivers’ Association contributed to Tabung Harapan Malaysia through the Transport Ministry today.

Seri Pajam, based in Negri Sembilan, donated RM2 million, while the taxi drivers’ association contributed RM1,500.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who received the cheques, applauded the efforts of Malaysians for their contributions to the fund.

Loke expressed his gratitude to both parties for contributing to the fund, saying such actions were greatly appreciated by the Pakatan Harapan government.

“We are thankful to corporate companies who have come and given big amounts, but the government also appreciates all contributions, big or small, from the people.

“This shows the people of Malaysia, regardless of which level of society they come from, have come forward, from home developers to taxi drivers.

“Even the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong appreciates the contributions, saying he will also contribute to the fund by cutting his allowance budget by 10 per cent,” said Loke.

He said he and the government hope this spirit of national unity will last, as they work for the betterment of the nation.

“We hope the efforts and spirit of national pride and love will continue for here on, to help us reach our goals and develop the country,” he said.