Dr M proposes Japanese university branch campus in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers a speech beside his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during their joint press remarks at Abe's official residence in Tokyo June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 12 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has proposed that Japan establish a presence in the Malaysian higher education landscape by setting up a branch university campus there.

The Malaysian prime minister said this was conveyed to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during their meeting here today.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia was a good location for this purpose due to its much lower costs.

“If this materialises, more Malaysians can avail themselves of Japanese education and, at same time, poorer countries in Africa and Asia as well can send students to Malaysia where they can get Japanese education without having to come to high-cost Japan,” he said.

Dr Mahathir was speaking to the Malaysian media today at the conclusion of his three-day working visit to Japan during which he attended the 24th International Conference on the Future of Asia, or Nikkei Conference. — Bernama