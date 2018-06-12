Guan Eng thanks Agong for joining austerity drive

Yesterday, Sultan Muhammad V decreed that his salary and emoluments be reduced by 10 per cent until the conclusion of his reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today expressed gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, for initiating a 10 per cent reduction to His Majesty’s salary and emoluments to help alleviate the federal government debt.

He said that in the midst of worries over the country’s debt of RM1,087 billion, the concern shown by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was highly appreciated by the people.

“His Majesty’s consent boosts my spirit as well as that of all Malaysians to help lessen the burden of the federal government’s debt caused by past financial scandals,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Sultan Muhammad V decreed that his salary and emoluments be reduced by 10 per cent until the conclusion of his reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2021.

The Comptroller of Royal Household, Istana Negara, Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz, in a statement yesterday, said Sultan Muhammad V was deeply concerned about the level of debt and the country’s economy and wanted to join the people in fulfilling his obligations to the country.

Sultan Muhammad V had also decreed that Istana Negara would not be hosting its annual Aidilfitri open house this year and that the budget allocated for the open house would be used to help the less privileged. — Bernama