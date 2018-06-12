Gold dips on strong dollar post Trump-Kim meeting; Fed in focus

Gold prices edged lower today as the dollar strengthened. — Reuters pic

BENGALURU, June 12 — Gold prices edged lower today as the dollar strengthened following a positive US-North Korea summit, with markets now waiting for a likely interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,297.96 (RM5,271.72) per ounce at 0719 GMT and US gold futures for August delivery were 0.1-per cent lower at US$1,301.90 per ounce.

“The dollar has been a big driver for some time now and investors are certainly taking more from that than from easing geopolitical risks in recent runs... I suspect that will be the

key driver for the short term,” said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

The dollar hit a three-week high against the yen today and Asian shares gained as US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a “comprehensive” deal at a

historic summit aimed at the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Trump said the closely watched summit with Kim in Singapore was “really very positive” and that he expected the denuclearisation process to start “very, very quickly”.

“The market is starting to price in slightly less geo-political risks,” Hynes said.

Easing geopolitical worries are bearish for gold as the metal is seen as a safe investment during times of political uncertainty. This coupled with higher interest rates dent the appeal of greenback-denominated, non-interest paying bullion.

“We are all waiting for the Fed meeting, the FOMC should be more of the focus for the market,” said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong’s Wing Fung Financial Group.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) is widely expected to raise interest rates in its two-day meeting, which begins later in the day.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan also have policy meetings this week.

Gold is expected to be volatile this week amid the US-North Korea summit and central bank meetings tomorrow through Friday, said MKS SA senior precious metals dealer Alex

Thorndike.

“Producer selling in gold continues to cap a definitive move through US$1,300-1,305, while Asian buying in the low US$1,290s continues to support on dips,” he said.

In other precious metals, silver fell 0.1 per cent to US$16.87 an ounce. It hit a seven-week high of US$16.95 yesterday.

Palladium was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,020 an ounce.

Platinum was up 0.2 per cent at US$905.90. Platinum touched a one-week high of US$910.50 in the previous session. — Reuters