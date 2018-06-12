Najib visits father's grave

Datuk Seri Najib Razak visited his late father’s grave today. ― Picture via Twitter/Mohd Najib Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 ― Just a few days before the nation celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfitri, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak visited his late father and Malaysia's second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein earlier today.

In a post on his Twitter account, he said: “I visited my father's Tun Razak's grave today. Anyone who have lost their beloved family members will feel the loss more keenly as Aidilfitri approaches. Let us continue to pray for their souls so that it will always be blessed by Allah SWT.”

It is traditional for Malay Muslims to visit the graves of family members during Ramadhan or after Aidilfitri morning prayers.

Abdul Razak had served as Malaysia's second prime minister from 1970 to 1976 and passed away while in office. His remains were interred in Makam Pahlawan.

He was known as Malaysia's Father of Development for his legacy in uplifting the poor through various policies and means including Felda and the introduction of the New Economic Policy (NEP).

Abdul Razak was also renowned for his frugality, unlike daughter-in-law Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor who is renowned for owning hundreds of Hermes Birkin handbags.