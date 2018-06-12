Guan Eng: US to return assets seized in 1MDB probe

Lim shakes hands with US ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The US ambassador to Malaysia has told Kuala Lumpur that assets seized by the United States as part of its probe into the 1MDB fund will be monetised and returned to Malaysia, the South-east Asian nation’s finance minister said.

Minister Lim Guan Eng made the comment on Twitter following a meeting with Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, the US ambassador to Malaysia.

“She reassured me that assets seized from 1MDB will be monetised and returned to Malaysia as early as possible,” Lim said.

The US Department of Justice has filed civil lawsuits to seize assets it says were bought with funds misappropriated from Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). — Reuters