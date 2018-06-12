Transport minister: No official proposal from Vincent Tan yet over Tioman airport

Last week Tan (right) had offered to upgrade the airport, saying he would be submitting a plan to the government on restructuring plans. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — The government has yet to receive any formal application for expansion plans of the Tioman Airport in Johor, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke today.

Loke was responding to queries concerning Berjaya Corp Bhd founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s offer to expand the island airport to accommodate a bigger runway which is set to cost between RM1.1 to RM1.2 billion.

The tycoon has offered to foot the bill via his company.

“That was an announcement to the media, and as far as the transport ministry is concerned, we have yet to receive any application from Vincent Tan, or any such proposals on Tioman Airport.

“We will wait for a formal application to come in for that, and then I can comment more on the matter,” Loke said during a press conference today.

Last week Tan had offered to upgrade the airport, saying he would be submitting a plan to the government on restructuring plans.

A proposal for the new runway on Tioman Island was earlier raised in 2003, but the plan was cancelled in 2009 for fear the project would have an adverse impact on the environment.

Earlier today, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) managing director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali welcomed Tan’s proposal to expand the airport, saying previous suggestions for a similar upgrade was rejected due to a lack of appropriate sites.

Badlisham was then quoted saying he felt entrepreneurs, in reference to Tan, might be more innovative in conceptualising a site that could accommodate the construction.

Meanwhile, Loke said there had been no progress with the previous administrations’ plans of upgrading the Kulim International Airport in Kedah.

“So far there has been no proposal yet given to the ministry of transport,” he said.

The previous administration was said to be mulling an upgrade the Kulim airport, said to cost around RM1.6 billion, with ongoing studies on the project’s feasibility said to have been undertaken.