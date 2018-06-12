Tabung Harapan receives RM12,350 from TTDI market association

A trader at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail market donates to Tabung Harapan Malaysia June 12, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) today received RM12,350 from the Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) Hawkers Welfare Association to help raise money to assist in paying the national debt.

The association, which consists of around 200 traders, has collected the donation over a period of 10 days from their members and customers that visit the market.

Segambut MP and Selangor state speaker Hannah Yeoh said the association has requested her as the association’s representative to hand over the donation for THM.

“I want to clarify that this (the donation) is not something that the government called for as it is the Malaysians who have requested for a way to help. That’s why the Ministry of Finance (MoF) came out with the account so the donation will not fall into the wrong hands.

“I’m very moved by the people from everywhere on what they have decided to do. On behalf of the government, I want to say thank you so much and we will look after every ringgit carefully before spending so the goodwill of the rakyat will not be abused,” she told reporters.

She said that there are also many ways for the people to help including paying their taxes promptly.

TTDI Hawkers Welfare Association chairperson Ng Yit Seong said the donation was to show how much they love the country.

As of 3pm yesterday, THM had collected RM56.7 million.