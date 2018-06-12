AES under review, decision in two months, says transport minister

Loke said the ministry would take around two months to come up with a proper proposal as to how they are to deal with the existing AES system.

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today the government will review the contracts and infrastructure behind the Automated Enforcement System (AES) cameras installed on highways across the country.

“It is something we are looking at, but there is no decision yet on the AES, as it involves several other implications,” he said without elaborating.

“I have asked the relevant department to give me a concrete proposal on the system. I will then discuss it with the ministry officials, then in Parliament, where we need to make a decision on AES.

“I do not want to preempt anything, but we expect a decision to be out concerning the AES within one to two months,” he said.

Loke clarified there have been offenders who have settled their summonses, while there are a number who have yet to do so.

“For those who have paid, the government has received; but for those who have not paid, the government has not taken any action yet.

“We will come to a decision on how to deal with it,” he said.