SP Setia, Sime Darby Property sink after govt review of UK Battersea purchase

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — SP Setia Bhd and Sime Darby Property Bhd recorded a substantial decline after PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said the new government will investigate the Battersea Power Station deal and other major “dubious” property investments in the UK.

As at 2.40pm, SP Setia lost 23 sen to RM2.97 with 6.18 million units changing hands, while Sime Darby Property trimmed 10 sen to RM1.19 with 6.90 million units traded.

The Battersea Power Station redevelopment project in London is led by the Malaysian consortium of SP Setia, Sime Darby Property and the Employees Provident Fund and is due to be completed by 2028.

According to a news report, Anwar said a series of deals paid for by Malaysian sovereign funds and pension funds brokered by the previous Barisan Nasional administration had to be looked at again and renegotiated if there were any wrongdoing.

He also added that the investments were a "political decision" extending to hundreds of billions of ringgit while also questioning the British government’s commitment to fighting corruption and criticising the lack of action to investigate the 1MDB fraud that ran through London.

The news report also quoted Anwar as saying that he is seeking support from the British government and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to cooperate with Malaysia in its investigations into 1MDB. — Bernama