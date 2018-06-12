James Wan spins new remake of horror comedy ‘Arachnophobia’

James Wan fans who actually have arachnophobia might feel their skin crawling reading this news. — CinemaOnline pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — What has eight legs, two fangs and an attitude? The spiders from Arachnophobia, apparently, according to the movie’s tagline.

James Wan is about to bring back those spiders with an attitude for an all-new remake, Deadline reports.

Amblin Entertainment, who produced the original 1990 horror comedy directed by Frank Marshall, is spinning the remake with Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions.

The Malaysian-born filmmaker will not be directing the new movie, he will only be overseeing the project as a producer.

No details have surfaced on how closely the remake will stick to its source material.

The original Arachnophobia (that’s a term used to describe the fear of spiders and other multi-legged creatures), starring John Goodman and Jeff Daniels, tells of a species of South American killer spiders that crosses the US border and a group of people have to work together to stop the spiders by killing the queen.

Wan’s 2018 horror works include producing Insidious: The Last Key, released earlier this year, and producing and writing The Nun, opening this September.

His first DCEU entry, Aquaman, which he directed and wrote, is also swimming into cinemas this December. — CinemaOnline