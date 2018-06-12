Transport minister cancels RM808,000 contract to Pemandu Associates

Loke (left) said that among the services listed in the contract with the previous administration was for the company to assist the transport minister to write weekly columns for newspapers for a length of seven months. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke cancelled today a seven-month contract worth RM808,629 awarded to Pemandu Associates Sdn Bhd in January.

He said the cancellation is with immediate effect.

“The previous transport minister had a weekly column in The Star newspapers, and this was one of the company’s roles.

“The value of the column is RM808,000 for a seven month contract, and I have ordered the ministry to cancel the allocation and contract,” he said.

Loke said that among the services listed in the contract with the previous administration was for the company to assist the transport minister to write weekly columns for newspapers for a length of seven months.

“The minister officers were also unable to explain to me the other responsibilities and job scopes expected from this agreement, that was labeled as supplying ‘ministerial communications programmes’,” he said.

Loke panned the allocation and award as a “public relations” exercise.

“I do not need any efforts to improve my image through a PR agency. I can communicate directly with the media,” he added.

Malay Mail’s checks showed that the CEO and president of Pemandu Associates is Datuk Seri Idris Jala who was formerly a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department during the Najib administration.

Malay Mail was unable to reach Idris and his associates for comment at the time of writing.

Loke added that the contract stated it was valid for a length of seven months, starting January 24.

“This clearly shows the previous government has a lot of unnecessary spending that was done; imagine this is only one example

Loke said investigations showed no payment had been made yet to the company, detailing that there was no itemised invoiced ever supplied.

“There was no payment made as there were no claims from the company yet.

“I am not sure if payment is based on services delivered, or columns, but I have told the secretary general I do not need such services and for him to save the RM800,000,” he said.