Transport Minister: Putrajaya to negotiate HSR deal with Singaporean reps

Published 1 hour ago on 12 June 2018

By Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

Mahathir today said that the proposed high-speed rail project connecting Malaysia’s capital city to Singapore in the south has not been cancelled. — Reuters pic
PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today that a negotiating party consisting of the Finance, Economics Affairs, and Transport ministers will make a trip to neighbours Singapore to iron out a deal concerning the Kuala Lumpur Singapore High Speed Railway (HSR) project.

“As it was announced last week, we will still negotiate with Singapore.

“We, the Finance, Economic, and Transport ministers will go to Singapore and negotiate this deal,” clarified Loke.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that the proposed high-speed rail (HSR) project connecting Malaysia’s capital city to Singapore in the south has not been cancelled.

In an interview with Japanese media published in the Asian Nikkei Review last night, Dr Mahathir explained that the project was put on the backburner because of its exorbitant cost

