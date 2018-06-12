Transport Minister: Putrajaya to negotiate HSR deal with Singaporean reps

Mahathir today said that the proposed high-speed rail project connecting Malaysia’s capital city to Singapore in the south has not been cancelled. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today that a negotiating party consisting of the Finance, Economics Affairs, and Transport ministers will make a trip to neighbours Singapore to iron out a deal concerning the Kuala Lumpur Singapore High Speed Railway (HSR) project.

“As it was announced last week, we will still negotiate with Singapore.

“We, the Finance, Economic, and Transport ministers will go to Singapore and negotiate this deal,” clarified Loke.

In an interview with Japanese media published in the Asian Nikkei Review last night, Dr Mahathir explained that the project was put on the backburner because of its exorbitant cost