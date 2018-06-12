Loke mum on plans for new national car, insists committed about improving public transport

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 12, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Reserving comment on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s intentions to start a new local car company, Transport Minister Anthony Loke is adamant the government is committed to upgrading the country’s public transport system.

“On the car project, I have no comment as the announcement came from the prime minister, I think he will be giving more information on that,” Loke said today during a press conference.

When pressed further if the project was discussed during past cabinet meetings, Loke said it was “better for the prime minister to comment”.

“As far as I am concerned, the government is committed to improve the public transportation program, to help the public have better connection to public transport, and the prime minister had given his full support on this,” he said.

Loke's comments are in response to a comment made by Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Tokyo yesterday in which he said PH was looking to introduce a new national car, as Proton, that was founded by him in 1983, had been bought by Chinese automotive manufacturer Geely last year.

Dr Mahathir also said that Malaysia might start the national car brand with another country — namely Thailand, South Korea or Japan