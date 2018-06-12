Paris Hilton launching summer fashion collection for Boohoo.com

Paris Hilton is the latest in a long line of celebrities to team up with Boohoo. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 12 — Paris Hilton has allegedly been snapped up to collaborate with fashion empire Boohoo.com.

The socialite and entrepreneur has a 70-piece collection spanning womenswear and swimwear looks inspired by her own signature early noughties style in the pipeline with the online retailer, reports WWD. The line is set for release on June 20.

“What we were seeing coming through with all the trends this year was a throwback to the Nineties and the early 2000s,” Natalie McGrath, vice president of marketing at Boohoo USA, told WWD. “We wanted to home in on that trend and own it from a collaboration standpoint.”

The summery collection reportedly draws on Hilton’s best-known looks, offering plenty of shimmering metallics, animal prints and laid back tracksuits that will be priced from US$15 to US$70 (RM59.84 to RM279.26).

Hilton is the latest in a long line of celebrities to team up with Boohoo; hip-hop artist French Montana dropped a menswear series for the brand back in April, while actress and singer Zendaya curated a 50-piece spring series for the label back in March. Additional recent collaborators have also included Jordyn Woods and singer Charli XCX.

The move is the latest big-name project for The Simple Life star, who made headlines back in February by landing a starring role in Kanye West’s “Season 6” Yeezy fashion campaign. She also has her sights set on the beauty industry with her new venture, an LA-based skincare startup called ‘Hilton Lifestyle, LLC’ dealing in natural skincare products, and her latest fragrance “Rosé Rush.” — AFP-Relaxnews