Kulasegaran: Three HRDF board members have voluntarily resigned

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Three Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) board members have voluntarily tendered their resignation following their alleged involvement with training projects, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said today.

Kulasegaran said the three, who were directors, had tendered their resignation yesterday, leaving only 11 functioning board members.

“I am pleased to inform that they have resigned and we are looking to accept those resignations.

“The remaining members are not subjected to any action by the ministry and HRDF will continue normally,” he said during a press conference at his ministry today.

He said that replacements for these board members will be carried out in due course.

On Thursday, Kulasegaran said if any of the board members were found to be involved in tenders, they would be removed.

Asked on possible ministerial actions against its CEO Datuk CM Vignaesvaran Jeyandran after calls by certain quarters demanding the latter’s resignation, Kulasegaran said the matter was not finalised and he should be given a fair chance.

“We have yet to find any discrepancies and I am just overseeing as a minister but we will do the due diligence,” he said.

In a town hall meeting with the minister last week, several trainers had taken HRDF to task over key issues.

The two-hour-long town hall meeting saw disgruntled training providers bring up issues of lack of transparency pertaining to tenders, lack of engagement and quality of training providers commissioned by HRDF.

One participant alleged that tenders by HRDF have seen participation by their own board members, in a clear case of conflict of interest.