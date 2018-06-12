Stop probe against Kadir Jasin, PPBM tells police

Bukit Gantang PPBM division chief Datuk Shaharuddin Abdul Rashid (centre) speaks to reporters at the Resort Kamal Lodge in Taiping June 12, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

TAIPING, June 12 — Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) division chiefs want the police to stop the investigation on one of its leaders, Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

Kadir is being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948, and under Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act for posting about Yang di-Pertuan Agong on his blog.

PPBM Bukit Gantang division chief Datuk Shaharuddin Abdul Rashid, who represents the chiefs said that Kadir’s posting regarding Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s allocation in his blog was not harmful to the country nor people.

“Kadir’s claims that some RM257 million was spent for the upkeep and personal expenditure of Sultan Muhammad V in the 16 months since he became the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not something which threaten the national security or public order,” he told reporters here.

“This issue has to be seen with rational, responsive and public discourse as a manifestation of public freedom and democracy freedom,” he said.

Shaharuddin said that Kadir’s topic in his blog is harmless and it is right to voice out his view in the practice of democracy.

“We don’t need to find any controversial points in his claim or lodge any police report on that. His claims should be seen from an information angle,” he said.

Shaharuddin also said that veteran newsman should not have had to resign from his position as the head of Media and Communications in CEP.

“We need more of people like him and he should continue writing and speaking to the public,” he said.