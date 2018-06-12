Solange Knowles partners with Ikea for upcoming collab

Solange Knowles has joined forces with Ikea via her Saint Heron platform. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 12 — The Swedish furniture giant has announced a forthcoming collaboration with Saint Heron, a cultural hub founded by the singer, Solange Knowles.

According to Ikea, the collaboration will explore architectural and interior design objects with multifunctional use. The firm is yet to announce when the collection will go on sale.

“Contemporary art is a huge part of people’s life today.

At Ikea we are curious about the creative space in between architecture, design, art and music and how that could come alive in the homes of the many people.

This is what we want to explore together with Saint Heron,” said Marcus Engman, Head of Design at Ikea Range & Supply

Saint Heron was founded in 2013 by Solange Knowles. It is a collective and cultural platform, as well as a brand, encompassing music, visual art and performance art.

In 2013, a compilation album called Saint Heron was released on the Solange Knowles’ record label, featuring recordings by several R’n’B talents. ­— AFP-Relaxnews