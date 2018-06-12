Ismail Bakar is new Treasury sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The government has appointed Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar as the new treasury secretary-general.
“Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar appointed as Treasury Secretary-General starting June 12,” Chief Secretary to the government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa posted on his Twitter account.
Prior to his new post, Ismail was secretary-general at the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Products.
He replaces Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah who was transferred to the Public Services Department on May 14.
