Dr M: With Sarawak, Terengganu support, Pakatan stronger than ever

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the latter's official residence in Tokyo June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been given an additional boost in Parliament thanks to declarations of support from the new PBB-led alliance in Sarawak and the PAS-led Terengganu government, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The PH chairman noted that Sarawak’s four ruling parties had quit the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition to form a new local pact called Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) pledging support for the federal government.

“They are not members of Harapan but they have pledged their support for the Harapan government so now we have a very strong support in Parliament,” Dr Mahathir said in a news conference from Tokyo.

“Even Terengganu has pledged support for the Harapan government,” he added.

Dr Mahathir made Japan his first official visit abroad as prime minister after winning the May 9 general election.

He was attending the Future of Asia conference hosted by Nikkei and had made a number of announcements regarding foreign investments in Malaysia, bilateral ties including on trade, finance and infrastructure.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg had earlier announced the departure of Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) from BN after chairing a supreme council meeting in Kuching.

Abang Johari said GPS will cooperate and collaborate with the PH federal government on national interest and on the state’s rights and interests based on the Federal Constitution and the Federation of Malaysia agreement.

The four Sarawak parties won 19 of 31 parliamentary seats in the May 9 general election.