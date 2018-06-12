PKR: Issue on appointment of Zainol Fadzi as Perak MB adviser resolved

Otai Reformis which questioned the appointment of Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin met with Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu at the latter's office about 12.49pm today. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 12 ― The dispute over the appointment of Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin as adviser to Perak mentri besar has been resolved.

Perak PKR chairman Muhammad Nur Manuty said the non-governmental organisation, Otai Reformis which questioned the appointment met with Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu at the latter's office about 12.49pm today to seek explanation on the appointment of the former state executive councillor.

“Otai Reformis has met with the menteri besar to get an explanation on the status of Zainol Fadzi in the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led state government and they (the NGO) were satisfied with the answer.

“The mentri besar has explained that the appointment of Fadzi Zainol was due to the fact that his previous experience as the state executive councillor could be utilised to strengthen the administration of the Perak government,” he told reporters a breaking-of-fast with state PKR leaders and the media here last night.

It was reported last Saturday that Otai Reformis had given a week for Ahmad Faizal to explain his action which was deemed as betraying the struggle of PKR after appointing the former Umno leader.

Ahmad Faizal in a press conference after meeting with Ambassador and Diplomatic Mission of the European Union in Malaysia here said the appointment of Zainol Fadzi as advisor to the menteri besar received the consent of the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

He said the appointment was also due to the negotiations with PH component party leaders namely DAP, PKR, Amanah and PPBM. ― Bernama