Beauty highlights from London Fashion Week Men’s

Sculpted hair at Xander Zhou. — AFP pix

LONDON, June 12 ­— London Fashion Week Men’s rolled through the UK capital over the weekend, with some of the industry’s most prolific menswear designers showcasing their Spring 2019 collections — often accompanied by an unconventional take on beauty looks for the season.

Xander Zhou

Chinese designer Xander Zhou teamed his futuristic collection with kooky sculpted hair pieces, unconventional facial accessories and angular sunglasses. The skin was kept scrubbed clean for a low-maintenance vibe.

Choppy bangs at Christopher Raeburn.

Christopher Raeburn

British designer Christopher Raeburn championed matte skin and choppy, moody bangs for a utilitarian aesthetic that retained a playful edge.

Tanned skin at Oliver Spencer.

Oliver Spencer

Oliver Spencer stuck to the classic, sexy formula of golden tan, rugged stubble and expertly coiffed hair, pulled back and set into a wave.

Face motifs at MAN.

MAN

Things were a little less conventional over at the Man show, which was sponsored by the Topman group. Whether it was bold motifs painted onto the face in black ink, metallic silver wigs, or hair crafted into devilish horns, there was something for everyone in the theatrical interpretation of the season’s beauty look.

Glossy skin at Liam Hodges.

Liam Hodges

Glossy skin has been a recurring theme on the women’s ready-to-wear catwalks for some time now, but Liam Hodges made it work for the guys by teaming super-hydrated complexions with equally shiny sunglasses and short, to-the-point cropped hair for maximum impact. — AFP-Relaxnews