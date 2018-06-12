Gan: MCA leaving BN an option

MCA Kluang division chief Gan Ping Sieu speaks during a press conference at Wisma HCK in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2018.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, June 12 ― In light of MCA's defeat in the 14th general election, talks about leaving the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition has been bandied about by the grassroot and is being discussed by the party's top leadership.

MCA Kluang division chief Gan Ping Sieu told a press conference today that although he cannot speak for the party's leadership, he did confirm that talks about abandoning BN has been mooted by the grassroots.

“I'm sure it's (leaving BN) is one of the options. It's certainly mooted by the grassroots and all that. I think the reform committee by MCA is going around the country. We have to be fair to them, allow them to go through the process.

“It's one of the options (for MCA to be alone), to be fair for my party leaders let them go to the process,” said Gan adding that the party should also consider whether or not it will be better off without BN.

Should MCA set forth on its own, it will be an even more harrowing blow to the beleaguered BN coalition as its Sarawak parties had just pulled out today.

The former MCA party vice-president also said previously in 2013 he had voiced out that political reforms in BN were needed, where the perception of Umno's dominance in the then ruling coalition should be neutralised.

He said even back then BN had needed a political transformation which was seen to be inclusive enough where other member parties were able to contribute to the national agenda. This was one of the reasons behind the coalition's defeat recently.

“This (being more successful standing on its own) is one of the options MCA should consider. I think MCA... until and unless political trasformation of BN to the extent that the decision making process of BN is inclusive enough.

“Otherwise, MCA will be a liability to MCA and Umno will be a liability to MCA. It depends on which angle you look at it. It's not going to help either parties.

“And I won't go and say Umno is our liability but from Umno's point of view, I won't be surprise if they think MCA is their liability but all this is academic by now,” said Gan.

When asked whether or not he thinks the party is irrelevant in the eyes of the public, Gan said the party must work to get its act together in order to remain relevant.

He added that party leaders are working hard now to remain relevant, also citing that it is normal for political parties to go through up and down cycles.

“For serious political actors and parties, you should never give up. Because we have our core values, purpose of function we are main political actors and historically, MCA was a founding political party for this nation.

“If you say the relevance part of it is because we suffered defeat, it means we have to search our soul,” said Gan.

On another note, the former Central Committee member also voiced his interest to contest in the next party elections.

Gan said he will discuss with the party's leadership upon which role he could serve or contest in.