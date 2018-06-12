Three new billionaires in two days as China battery giant soars

YouTube image of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) shares continues to soar in Shenzhen to create its third billionaire June 12, 2018.

SHENZHEN, June 12 — The initial public offering of the world’s biggest maker of electric-vehicle batteries produced its third billionaire in two days as the stock continued to soar in Shenzhen.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd jumped by the maximum 10 per cent allowed at 11.25am local time, following a debut increase of 44 per cent yesterday. That gave the company a market value of about US$13.5 billion (RM53.8 billion), pushing the net worth of shareholder Pei Zhenhua, a clean-technology executive, past the US$1 billion mark, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

CATL’s founder and top shareholder Zeng Yuqun and his lieutenant Huang Shilin were already cemented on China’s rich list along with yesterday’s stock jump. Investors are betting that CATL can fend off rivals Panasonic Corp., which makes power packs with Tesla Inc; Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co; and LG Chem Ltd as the increasing popularity of EVs boosts demand for the batteries that move them.

Pei, chairman of Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co, owns 6.1 per cent of CATL through a holding company and 44.2 per cent of Suzhou TA&A with his wife, giving him a net worth of US$1 billion. Suzhou TA&A said in a March filing that Pei’s investment in CATL is his personal act.

The IPO made CATL the biggest company on China’s Nasdaq-style ChiNext list. Zeng, a 50-year-old engineer who started CATL seven years ago, owns a 26 per cent stake and has an estimated net worth of US$3.8 billion. Vice Chairman Huang holds 12 per cent and has an estimated net worth of US$1.9 billion. A CATL representative declined to comment on the net worth of its executives. — Bloomberg