Scammers face the law

KAMPAR, June 12 ― Ten men claimed trial at the Magistrate's Court here today on two counts of cheating a senior citizen to a total of RM26,000 in February.

The accused are Law Wee Soon, 28; Lee Kian Yew, 32; Kenny Ling Leong Chuong, 27; Ooi Chin Leng, 31; Tee Kwee Ming, 19; Tan Ban Yap, 30; Phang Jun Wei, 19; Calvin Chan Wai Lam, 24; Dickson Chok Kim Leong, 19 and Lau Siew Kiat, 22.

For the first charge, they were each accused of deceiving one Then Kin Yeem, 65, into handing over RM23,000 at a bank here on February 5 at about 12.45pm.

They were also alleged to have deceived the victim to handover RM3,000 at about 1.31pm on the same day.

The 10, who were colleagues of a company, were charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code and if convicted, are liable to be sentenced under Section 120B(1) of the same Act that carries a maximum 10 years jail term and whipping with fine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Oon Korn Chern prosecuted while the 10 accused were represented by counsel Hennie Soraya Hanafi from the Legal Aid Foundation.

While no bail was offered by the prosecution, Hennie said some of the accused had been charged in Kuala Lumpur court last week of similar charges and the magistrate had offered bail ranging between RM7,000 and RM64,000.

“Of the 10, some only started working four days before they were arrested and the longest that had worked in the company was one and a half months,” she told magistrate Nur Faizah Mohamad Saleh

Hennie also informed the court that the accused were working as a debt collector in a Kuala Lumpur based company.

Nur Faizah later set bail at RM14,000 for each accused with one surety and fixed July 4 for mention to handover documents and for them to appoint lawyers.

Malay Mail was made to understand the 10 are part of a group involved in Macau Scam which today had reported losses of RM18 million.

Oon later told reporters that the case was the first to be charged in Perak.

It is also understood that the group would be charged elsewhere based on reports received from victims.